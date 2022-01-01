Go
Sassy Bird

Whos getting sassy today!?

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101

Avg 4.1 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

2 piece Sassy Tenders$9.00
Thick Hand cut never frozen chicken tenders
Sassy Cheese Tots$15.00
Loaded Fries$15.00
Seasoned thick fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, never frozen nashville hot chicken and more sauce!
Loaded Tots$15.00
Crispy tater tots, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, hand cut pickles, never frozen nashville hot chicken and more sauce!
Sassy Tender$5.00
Add a Sassy tender to any order
3 Piece Sassy Tenders$13.00
Thick Hand cut never frozen chicken tenders
Sassy Mac Bowl$16.00
Bed of 5 cheeese blend Mac & Cheese, tots or fries, Sassy Dip (sauce), creamy coleslaw, handcut pickles, never frozen crispy nashville hot chckem and more sauce!
Sassy Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, shaved parmesan, tomatoes, never frozen crispy nashville hot chicken, Sassy dip (sauce) or Sassy Ranch
Loaded 1/2 & 1/2$15.00
Sassy Cheese Bites$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

706 W Lancaster Blvd #101

Lancaster CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
