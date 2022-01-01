Sassy Bird
Whos getting sassy today!?
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
706 W Lancaster Blvd #101
Lancaster CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC
Come in and enjoy!
Waba Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!