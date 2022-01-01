Go
Sassy Granny's

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

921 E New Haven Ave • $

Avg 5 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Pineapple Power$8.00
Pineapple, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut
Veggie Medley$9.00
Refreshing & Low Calorie Afternoon Reboot. Carrots, Orange, Butternut Squash, Mango in a vegetable Juiced Base (Ginger, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Spinach, Kale).
Strawberry Banana$8.00
Strawberry, Banana

Triple "B" Energy Blast$8.50
Post Marathon or Workout Energy Blast. Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter Vanilla Almond Milk with a hint of Wild-berry Pomegranate
Raspberry Twist$9.00
Raspberries, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice
Chunky Monkey$8.50
Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana & Almond Milk
Tropical Cooler$8.50
Pineapple, Mango, Guava, Passion Fruit
Bahama Mama$8.00
Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, White Chocolate
Granny's Go Green$8.00
#1 Seller. Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Collard, Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Banana, Whey Protein
White & Double Chocolate Mouse Cake$7.00
Chocolate lovers choice. Mini White & Double Chocolate Mouse cake
Attributes and Amenities

Cryptocurrency
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

921 E New Haven Ave

Melbourne FL

Sunday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
