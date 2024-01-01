The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson MD 21204
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Absolute Thai Sushi - 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816
No Reviews
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816 Towson, MD 21204
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Towson
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurant