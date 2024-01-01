Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Towson
  • /
  • The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204
A map showing the location of The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204View gallery

The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

818 Kenilworth Drive

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson MD 21204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Absolute Thai Sushi - 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816
orange starNo Reviews
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816 Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Absolute Thai Sushi (New)
orange starNo Reviews
800 Kenilworth Drive suite 816 Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Italian Gardens
orange star4.1 • 320
814 Kenilworth Dr. Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Mucho Gusto - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
842 Kenilworth Drive Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Towson

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson
orange star4.5 • 4,591
8600 Lasalle Road Towson, MD 21286
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Point in Towson
orange star4.1 • 531
523 York Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Towson

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston