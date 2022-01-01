Sassy Spoon

Go
5011 34th Ave South • $$

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Dates$10.00
Six dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped with smoky bacon
Vegan Corncake Special$12.00
Grilled Corncakes (3) served with Refried Black Beans, Pickled Cabbage, and Avocado. Topped with Sriracha Aoli and our Zesty Verde Sauce!
Miso-Braised Pork Plate$15.00
Sassy's signature dish! Miso-braised pork, garlic ginger slaw, and local greens with red wine vinaigrette
Chicken Shawarma$16.00
Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.
Miso Pork Tacos$14.00
Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette
Yucca Patties$6.50
Three yucca patties flavored with garlic and olives, pan-fried, served with a side of herb Aji sauce (vegan) *contains small amount of pimento
Pizza$11.00
Yucca-crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.
Sesame Turkey Meatballs$9.00
Six Ferndale Market Turkey meatballs seasoned with sesame and soy. Served with a side of sweet soy dipping sauce
Turkey Burger$12.00
Ferndale Market burger patty topped with goat cheese, grilled apple, toasted walnuts, and honey mustard sauce on a bed of arugula.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$4.00
Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour.
Contains butter and egg.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5011 34th Ave South

Minneapolis MN

