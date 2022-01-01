Go
Sasuns Cafe

Mediterranean Grill and Cafe

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

7217 Muncaster Mill Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (398 reviews)

Popular Items

Soujouk and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Chicken Breast Kebab Platter$13.99
12" Med Pizza$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7217 Muncaster Mill Rd

Derwood MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

