Go
Toast

Saté

The Roaming New American Kitchen with Southern & Asian Influence

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread Pudding$5.00
Million Dollar Pound Cake, Vanilla Mascarpone and Strawberry Melba, Rolled in a Spring Roll Wrapper. Deep Fried and Dusted with Powder Sugar
Pot Stickers$5.00
Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$6.00
Our 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese Stuffed into An Egg Roll Wrapper and Deep Fried. Served with Smoked Bacon Marmalade and Chimichurri
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
Extra Sauce$0.75
Saté du Jour$10.00
A Daily Special of Skewered Meat Served with Starch and Vegetables….. This Signature Dish is Good Enough to Name The Truck After
Hot Honey Chicken Combo$10.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Hot Sauce, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
Sweet Potato Wedges$3.00
She Crab Soup$7.00
Classic She Crab Soup Finished with Lump Crab, Cream Sherry and Greens
Nana's Chicken Combo$10.00
Our Signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and House Sauce
See full menu

Location

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Al Fresco Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Seafood Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

We are currently only operating at the drive-thru!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston