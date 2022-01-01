Satellite Beach restaurants you'll love

Satellite Beach restaurants
Toast
  • Satellite Beach

Satellite Beach's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Satellite Beach restaurants

Whiskey Beach Pub

 

Whiskey Beach Pub

1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BLT$8.00
Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted marble rye with mayo.
PHILLY CHEESE BURGER$11.50
The best Philly on the beach! Our famous gourmet burger topped with grilled onions, peppers & provolone cheese!
BLACK & BLUE BURGER$11.00
Our famous mouthwatering burger, blackened & topped with chunky Blue cheese crumbles.
Long Doggers

 

Long Doggers

1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Tico Pico Pollo$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Beef 'O' Brady's

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers

 

Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers

30 Tradewinds Drive, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FIRE ROASTED TOMATO BISQUE$6.00
Banner pic

 

Breezeway Bar and Grill

20 N Brevard Ave, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PokeFin Satellite Beach

 

PokeFin Satellite Beach

4265 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Satellite Beach

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Tacos

