Satellite Beach restaurants you'll love
Satellite Beach's top cuisines
Must-try Satellite Beach restaurants
Whiskey Beach Pub
1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach
|Popular items
|BLT
|$8.00
Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted marble rye with mayo.
|PHILLY CHEESE BURGER
|$11.50
The best Philly on the beach! Our famous gourmet burger topped with grilled onions, peppers & provolone cheese!
|BLACK & BLUE BURGER
|$11.00
Our famous mouthwatering burger, blackened & topped with chunky Blue cheese crumbles.
Long Doggers
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
|Popular items
|Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
|Totally Tacos
|$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
|Tico Pico Pollo
|$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach
|Popular items
|Hand-Breaded Pickle Chips
|$6.69
Served with ranch dressing for dipping. (550 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers
30 Tradewinds Drive, Satellite Beach
|Popular items
|FIRE ROASTED TOMATO BISQUE
|$6.00
Breezeway Bar and Grill
20 N Brevard Ave, Cocoa Beach
Long Doggers - Satellite Beach rebuilding 2
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
Long Doggers - Satellite Beach rebuilding
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
PokeFin Satellite Beach
4265 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach