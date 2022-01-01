Boneless wings in Satellite Beach

Whiskey Beach Pub image

 

Whiskey Beach Pub

1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BONELESS WINGS$9.00
10 boneless wings, deep fried & tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
7 Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
Boneless 10 Wings image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
