Boneless wings in Satellite Beach

Whiskey Beach Pub
1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach
|BONELESS WINGS
|$9.00
10 boneless wings, deep fried & tossed in your favorite wing sauce.
Long Doggers
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
|7 Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)