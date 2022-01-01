Caesar salad in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve caesar salad
Long Doggers
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
|Caesar Salad- G.F.
|$10.79
Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
|Caesar Salad
|$10.79
Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!