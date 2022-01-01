Chicken wraps in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Whiskey Beach Pub
Whiskey Beach Pub
1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach
|CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.00
A soft flour tortilla stuffed with cripy chicken, lettuce, our homemade pico & ranch dressing. Order it cold or hot pressed.
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)