Chicken wraps in Satellite Beach

Satellite Beach restaurants
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Whiskey Beach Pub

1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
A soft flour tortilla stuffed with cripy chicken, lettuce, our homemade pico & ranch dressing. Order it cold or hot pressed.
More about Whiskey Beach Pub
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

