Grilled chicken wraps in Satellite Beach

Satellite Beach restaurants
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

1201 S Patrick Dr, Satellite Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

