Quesadillas in Satellite Beach
Satellite Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Breezeway Bar and Grill
Breezeway Bar and Grill
20 N Brevard Ave, Cocoa Beach
|Breezeway Quesadilla
|$9.35
10in Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and your choice of filling
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
724 S. Patrick Drive, Satellite Beach
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)