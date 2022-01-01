Satiated ltd

Go
311 S Main St.

Popular Items

Fish and / or Shrimp Tacos with Lettuce, Mexican Blend Cheese, and Creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce (GF)$10.50
Sides of Chips
Order of chips w/ Sauce or Salsa of your choice!
Build Your Own (BOWL, TACOS, RICE, SALAD) GF - V choices$3.00
Build Your Own 3 Hard or Soft Shell Tacos (GF-V Shells)$3.00
Fish and Chips$10.50
Hand breaded fish, homemade tartar and fresh made corn tortilla chips and 2 oz. Cilantro Lemon Lime Salsa
Bourbon Chicken or Shrimp Bowl (GF)$10.00
Extra charges apply to a bed of fire roasted veggies.
Chicken or Shrimp Bowl (Jamaican Jerk, Bourbon, Aioli, or Sweet Thai Chili)$10.50
Build Your Own Taco(s) Soft or Hard Shell (GF-V Shells)$1.00
Pregnant Potatoes (GF - V base)$5.00
This is a base of fried potato slices with balsamic, pepper and salt! Pile with the toppings of your choice! Or just add a sauce for dipping!
Portobello Bowl: Pineapple, Onions, Peppers, Asparagus, Cajun Beef, Shrimp, and House Made Garden Garlic Grapeseed Aioli served on Cajun Beef mixed with rice! GF (V Choices)$10.50
Location

Mount Vernon OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
