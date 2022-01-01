Go
Satis Bistro

Rustic-chic restaurant in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City serving modern European cuisine since 2010. Full bar including a 20 seat wine bar with a curated wine list and a large outdoor terrace for seasonal al fresco dining. Open 7 days for dinner and brunch on the weekend.

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

212 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1031 reviews)

Popular Items

Patatas Bravas$10.00
Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Cumin Aioli, Scallions
Pan Seared Black Bass$29.00
Seared to Perfection over
Vegetable Risotto, Lobster Champagne Sauce
Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi$26.00
Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parm Creme
Brick Pressed Half Chicken$27.00
Morel Mushroom Fricassee, Roasted Potatoes
Baby Arugula Salad$14.00
Shaved Fennel, Olives, Parmesan ,Lemon Truffle Dressing
Mushroom Croquettes$12.00
Asiago ,Lemon Truffle Aioli, Charred Lemon and Parsley
Black Angus Flat Iron Steak Frites$30.00
Black Angus Beef, Short Rib, Marrow Wine Butter
Short Rib Bolognese$27.00
Pappardelle, San Marzano Tomatoes,
Slow Braised Beef, Pecorino
Spaghetti Carbonara$21.00
Parmesan, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cracked Black Pepper
Crispy Golden Brussels Spouts-$12.00
Pecorino, Raisins, Pine Nuts, Cayenne
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Corkage Fee
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

212 Washington St

Jersey City NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
