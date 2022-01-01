Go
Popular Items

Special BLT$10.50
Bacon, tomato, arugula, goat cheese, and avocado on sourdough or wheat with chips or a side salad
Breakfast Sandwich$7.00
Bacon, cheddar, and scrambled eggs on toast, biscuit or bagel
Avocado Toast$9.00
One egg, avocado mash, arugula, cherry tomato, feta, and lemon vinaigrette on toast
Chicken Kale Wrap$11.00
Roasted chicken breast, lacinato kale, spinach, feta, sliced tomatoes, and bacon with a creamy garlic dressing with chips or a salad
Vegan Burrito$10.00
Chorizo-spiced tofu, sweet potatoes, spinach, lime and salsa in a spinach wrap
Basic Breakfast$7.50
Two eggs, bacon and toast or a biscuit
Green Sandwich$8.00
One egg, baby arugula, tomato, avocado mash, and swiss on a choice of toast or bagel
Iced Latte$4.50
16 oz iced drink with a double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of milk
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad
Cold Brew Coffee$3.00
A special cold brew blend roasted by our friends at Hey Cafe!
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7901 Maple St

New Orleans LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
