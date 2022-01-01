Go
Toast

Saturn - Birmingham

Come in and enjoy!

200 41st Street South

No reviews yet

Location

200 41st Street South

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saw's BBQ Avondale

No reviews yet

Southern BBQ and Soul Food

Post Office Pies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parkside on 5th

No reviews yet

Bespoke Bar in the original Avondale Marble Works building with the coolest courtyard in town. Elevated food options as well as great drinks and service.

Ferus on 41st

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston