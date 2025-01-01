  • Home
Sauce Pizza & Wine Phoenix AZ Uptown (5107)

25 E. Camelback Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85012

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
We believe in one simple thing; delicious food at a reasonable price. Providing a high-quality product that is made fresh daily and affordable for people of all ages is important to us. We don’t think being a fast casual brand means you have to lower your standards for quality and fresh ingredients. Whether it’s one of our salads made with farm-fresh ingredients, a panini served on bread from a local bakery, our pasta, or one of our signature gourmet pizzas, the utmost care is put into crafting the perfect made-from-scratch meal that anyone in the neighborhood can enjoy. Also, we’ve carefully selected a variety of red and white wines along with several local beers to complement our menu items. With our commitment to providing fresh, flavorful food and employing friendly staff, we strive to bring people together for a meal that feels home-made in a warm and casual atmosphere.

25 E. Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

