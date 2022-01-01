Sauce
Italiamerican Food
PIZZA
2858 S Church St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2858 S Church St
Murfreesboro TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Parthenon Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
Party Fowl
Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
The Boulevard Bar & Grille
Est. 2010
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ
Quick service BBQ restaurant
Come get some of that down home Southern BBQ today!