Go
Toast

Sauce

Italiamerican Food

PIZZA

2858 S Church St • $$

Avg 4.5 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

House$4.50
romaine lettuce, pepperoni strips, green olives, mozzarella, homemade croutons
Chicken Alfredo$13.00
penne, alfredo sauce, and shredded parmesan w/ chicken [no mushrooms]
Garlic Bread & Marinara$3.50
add (lots) of melted mozzarella cheese +1.50
Mushroom & Chicken Alfredo$13.25
penne, alfredo sauce, shredded parmesan w/ mushrooms & chicken
Lasagna$13.00
four—count 'em, 4—layers of ridged lasagna, meat sauce, and ooey gooey mozzarella cheese
Cheesy Sticks$8.00
our half-century-old family recipe for dough slathered with garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella/parmesan, and served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
Cannoli$2.50
fun-size, crunchy pastry filled with sweet cream, chocolate chips, intensity, and pleasure
XL Build Your Own$15.25
Fine. Customize your own pizza, then. Who knows, you might create a taste so profound that we'll be forced to add it to the menu and name it after you.
Grilled Chicken$9.25
romaine, red cabbage, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, orange slice, apple wedges, pepperoncini, marinated chicken
XL Roni Squared$17.25
pepperoni & mozzarella then, um...more pepperoni & mozzarella
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2858 S Church St

Murfreesboro TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parthenon Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Party Fowl

No reviews yet

Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.

The Boulevard Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Est. 2010

Jay’s Smoqued BBQ

No reviews yet

Quick service BBQ restaurant
Come get some of that down home Southern BBQ today!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston