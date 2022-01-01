Go
Sauce Pizzeria

Sauce Pizzeria is the nostalgic pizza parlor from Everyday Hospitality offering a selection of New York style thin crust pies. Toppings include Classic Cheese, Vodka, and Pepperoni

225 Liberty St

Popular Items

10" VODKA PIE$25.00
Cauliflower crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
WHITE PIE$30.00
Thin crust with shredded mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta cheese sauce, fresh spinach, homemade garlic oil, & parmesan cheese.
10" PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE$28.00
Cauliflower crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*
10" PEPPERONI PIE$27.00
Cauliflower crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs
PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE$29.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*
10" CHEESE PIE$21.00
Cauliflower free crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
CHEESE PIE$27.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)
PEPPERONI PIE$30.00
Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs
VODKA PIE$27.00
Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)
UPSIDE DOWN PIE$27.00
Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, & breadcrumbs.
Location

NY NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
