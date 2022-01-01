Go
Sauce Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

78 Rivington Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vodka Pie$25.00
mantecato sauce, fresh mozzarella
Double Garlic Bread$3.00
by the piece: pecorino, garlic, olive oil
Heritage Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
with spaghetti or zucchini noodles
Classic Kale Caesar Insalata$16.00
our classic caesar dressing served with parmesan crisps
Cheese Pie$23.00
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano
Pepperoni Pie$26.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Upside Down Cheese Pie$24.00
slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs
Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese$24.00
tagliatelle, parmigiano reggiano
Grass-Fed Meatballs$13.00
ground beef, parmigiano, herbs, side of tomato gravy, sub for vodka sauce +2
Cacio Pepe$24.00
spaghetti, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, pepper black
Location

78 Rivington Street

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

