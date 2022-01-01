Go
The Urban Burger Counter serving Smash Burgers, Juicy Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, and more!
Come visit us in the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads and see what creative eats we sauce up daily!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1881-B Main Street

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

CAJUN BUTTERMILK$9.50
A Classic Juicy Chicken Sandwich with Tomato and Pickles
Bauce Sauce$0.50
ONE HAND$6.00
The classic Smash Burger with Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, & our House Sauce
WINGS$10.00
8 Crispy Chicken Wings that can either come with our house seasoning or drizzled with our house sauce
Mumbo$0.50
THICK CUT BACON$7.50
Did somebody say bacon? Classic Smash burger with Thick Cut bacon plopped on top with Sauteed Onions, Lettuce/Tomaot/Ketchup/ Mustard
CHIK BITES$8.00
Juicy Cajun Buttermilk Chicken Bites....I mean this is just a timeless classic
TWO HAND$8.50
You will need two hands for this Double Patty Smash Burger with Sauteed Onions/Lettuce/Tomato/Ketchup/Mustard
SEASONED FRIES$2.50
Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning
THE BLACKENED$8.50
Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1881-B Main Street

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
