SAUCED.
The Urban Burger Counter serving Smash Burgers, Juicy Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, and more!
Come visit us in the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads and see what creative eats we sauce up daily!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
1881-B Main Street
Location
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
