Go
Toast

You've been Sauced by Will Smith

A reaturaunt that has mastered traditional mainstays, with an added accent!
Come in and enjoy!

7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FRIED CORN$2.99
COMES IN A ORDER OF TWO PIECES,
10 CT BONELESS WINGS$9.99
10 PARTY WINGS$12.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
5 WHOLE WINGS$10.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
LARGE SEASON FRY$5.49
20 PARTY WINGS$21.99
SERVED WITH RANCH, BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
REGULAR SEASON FRY COMBO$4.50
INCLUDES SEASON FRIES AND A BEVERAGE:
FRUIT PUNCH, LEMONADE, SWEET TEA, OR A FOUNTAIN COKE PRODUCT.
PLEASE SPECIFY DRINK CHOICE
*PLEASE SPECIFY BEVERAGE CHOICE
SMALL SEASON FRY$2.89
3 WHOLE WINGS$6.99
SERVED WITH RANCH , BLUE CHEESE, OR HONEY MUSTARD.
LARGE REGULAR FRY$3.99
See full menu

Location

7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113

Southaven MS

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Italia Pizza Cafe LLC

No reviews yet

italia pizza cafe home of the best italian cuisine in southaven for over 20 years

Beans & Leaves

No reviews yet

Stop for a Sip, Stay for a Cup.

Live Vibes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston