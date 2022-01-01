Go
Toast

Plucked Chicken and Beer

Get PLUCKED!

2317 Oak Grove Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nacho Fries$6.00
queso, bacon, chipotle ranch, pickled jalapeno, green onion
Kid's Chicken Strips$8.50
Basic Chick$11.99
jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, dill pickles
Angry Chick$11.99
angry sauce, toasted sesame seeds, kimchi slaw, pickled jalapeno
Rooster$11.99
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, cage free over-easy egg, house pepper jelly
Waffle Cut French Fries$3.99
Naughty Nash$11.99
nashville hot pepper oil, jalapeno sweet heat slaw, pluck sauce, pickles
Fried Chicken Tacos$12.00
lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema, fresh jalapeno, chipotle lime ranch, flour tortilla
See full menu

Location

2317 Oak Grove Road

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Taqueria El Molino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jacks Urban Eats

No reviews yet

Jacks serves farm fresh, affordable meals in an eclectic, laid back atmosphere. The friendly, talented staff crafts salads that feature seasonal vegetables and house-made dressings. Inventive sandwiches are made-to-order with certified Angus Beef, fresh poultry and local artisan breads. Signature carved meats and comfort food side plates pay homage to the traditional home cooked meal.
Since 1998 Jacks has been recognized as an innovator of California’s farm-to-table movement, earning a cult-like following.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston