Go
Toast

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Get Sauced!

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2300 First St • $$

Avg 4.2 (4860 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Nachos
your choice of meat with
poblano queso, black beans,
roasted corn, fresh jalapeno
and cilantro - drizzled
lightly with tin roof
Sauced Cure Pack Version II$84.99
1 rack of ribs
1 whole chicken
1 lb pulled pork
Quart of Baked Beans
Quart of Mac n Cheese
Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw
6 Pieces of Cornbread
Beer of your choice
Hippy Chick$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
Burnt Ends Plate$25.50
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked
and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from
the juicier point section - tossed in their
own au jus and tin roof sauce
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Hella Cali$19.99
mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork,
crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion
strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2300 First St

Livermore CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plucked Chicken & Beer

No reviews yet

Come in and Get Plucked!

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Livermore

No reviews yet

Orders do not come with rice.

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Livermore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Range Life

No reviews yet

Range Life is a neighborhood restaurant, bar and market in Livermore, CA. We’re located in a beautiful valley surrounded by rolling hills, oak trees and vineyards in a renovated 1800’s brick building. We’ve created a warm space that is both rustic and modern - perfect for family dining, date night or a much-deserved after work cocktail.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston