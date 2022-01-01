Go
Barbeque
Burgers

Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

1192 Reviews

$$

1535 W Katella Ave

Orange, CA 92867

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

LB Brisket$30.00
Spare Ribs FULL RACK$42.99
st. louis style ribs
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Sauced Cure Pack Version II$84.99
1 rack of ribs
1 whole chicken
1 lb pulled pork
Quart of Baked Beans
Quart of Mac n Cheese
Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw
6 Pieces of Cornbread
Beer of your choice
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Burnt Ends Plate$25.50
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked
and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from
the juicier point section - tossed in their
own au jus and tin roof sauce
SM Cornbread$5.50
LG Cornbread$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1535 W Katella Ave, Orange CA 92867

Directions

