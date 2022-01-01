Go
Sauced BBQ & Spirits

1028 7th Street

Popular Items

Swamp Fries$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
12 Smoked Wings$20.50
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only)
or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
Hella Cali$19.99
mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork,
crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion
strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)
Burnt Ends Plate$25.50
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked
and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from
the juicier point section - tossed in their
own au jus and tin roof sauce
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$19.99
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Sauced Cure Pack Version II$84.99
1 rack of ribs
1 whole chicken
1 lb pulled pork
Quart of Baked Beans
Quart of Mac n Cheese
Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw
6 Pieces of Cornbread
Beer of your choice
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Location

1028 7th Street

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
