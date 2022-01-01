Go
Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Eat our Meat!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Santana Row • $$

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)

Popular Items

The Plucked Chicken Sandwich$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
SM Cornbread$5.50
Burnt Ends Plate$25.50
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked
and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from
the juicier point section - tossed in their
own au jus and tin roof sauce
Banana Puddin$7.50
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.50
served southern style, no frills on a soft
brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Sauced Cure Pack Version II$84.99
1 rack of ribs
1 whole chicken
1 lb pulled pork
Quart of Baked Beans
Quart of Mac n Cheese
Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw
6 Pieces of Cornbread
Beer of your choice
Swamp Fries$19.50
waffle fries tossed in house rub with
poblano queso, smokey baked beans,
chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce,
chipotle lime ranch and chives
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

Santana Row

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
