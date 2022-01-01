Go
Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Come in and enjoy!!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1410 Locust St • $$

Avg 4.6 (10564 reviews)

Popular Items

SM Mac n Cheese$5.50
Hippy Chick$18.99
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn,
tomato and avocado - served with
chipotle lime ranch
SM Cornbread$5.50
Burnt Ends Plate$25.50
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked
and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from
the juicier point section - tossed in their
own au jus and tin roof sauce
Sliced Brisket Plate$23.99
all natural, locally sourced, hormone
free brisket, sliced to order
12 Smoked Wings$20.50
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only)
or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich$16.50
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
2 Meat Combo$31.99
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Hella Cali$19.99
mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork,
crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion
strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)
3 Meat Combo$41.50
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1410 Locust St

Walnut Creek CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

