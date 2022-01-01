Go
Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad - Pineville

Sauced is a fast-casual restaurant featuring fresh ingredients and sauces house-made daily. Go through the line and craft your own dish as we prepare it in front of you. With us you are the Sauce-Boss!

107 S. Pine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Butter$0.75
10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker$9.25
buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle
16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker$16.25
buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle
Salad - Cheese + Toppings$9.25
select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.
10" Cheese Only$8.25
your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Side Of Sauce/extra egg$0.75
pick your fav!! house-made marinara, traditional marinara, house-made ranch, or any of our other dressings
16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)$16.25
house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle
10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)$9.25
house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle
16" Cheese Only$13.25
our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" Cheese + Toppings$16.25
our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce, topped with mozzarella and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.
See full menu

Location

Pineville KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

