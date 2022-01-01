Sauced Wood Fired Pizza
We specialize in Italian thin crust pizza. Our pizza dough undergoes a cold 2-Day fermentation, which gives us a unique, crispy, and airy texture. We source as much local produce as possible and the finest quality of tomatoes to create a one-of-a-kind pie.
21984 Lorain Road
Fairview Pk OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
