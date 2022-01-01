Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

Go
We specialize in Italian thin crust pizza. Our pizza dough undergoes a cold 2-Day fermentation, which gives us a unique, crispy, and airy texture. We source as much local produce as possible and the finest quality of tomatoes to create a one-of-a-kind pie.

21984 Lorain Road

Quattro Formaggio$16.00
Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Feta, and Our House Cheese Blend topped with Fresh Basil - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
Cannoli$3.00
Sweet Ricotta filling with Chocolate Chips and a powdered sugar dusting
Homemade Meatballs$9.00
Homemade Meatballs, topped with Tomato Sauce, Fresh Ricotta Cheese, and Basil
Pepperoni Bread$9.00
Fresh Pizza Dough stuffed with Pepperoni and Cheese, served with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
Margherita$16.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, and a Balsamic Drizzle - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
12 Inch - 8 Slices$10.00
Topped with Cheese and Sauce and Add Toppings
Godfather$16.00
Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Peppers, and Onions - 12 Inch Pizza - 8 Slices
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Croutons
Wood-Fired Chicken Wings$12.00
8 Wings - Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Breadsticks$8.00
Topped with Garlic, Olive Oil, and Mozzarella Cheese with Dipping Sauce - Serves 2-3
21984 Lorain Road

Fairview Pk OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
