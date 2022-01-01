Sauced
Located in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, Sauced is a dimly lit American-Italian restaurant with a romantic atmosphere.
1113 Parrett Street
Evansville IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
