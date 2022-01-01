Go
Located in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, Sauced is a dimly lit American-Italian restaurant with a romantic atmosphere.

1113 Parrett Street

Popular Items

Stuffed Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Hand breaded chicken breast stuffed with prosciutto, basil, and fresh mozzarella. Served on a bed on linguine pasta with marinara sauce with house veg on the side.
Wine suggestions: Pinot Noir or Merlot
Spaghetti & Marinara$12.00
Wine suggestions: Pinot Grigio, Chianti
1113 Parrett Street

Evansville IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
