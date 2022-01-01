Go
SauceHouse BBQ

830 W Broad Street

Popular Items

a la carte Sides$2.50
Your Choice of Side
Peach Cobbler$2.50
Individual Serving of Homemade Peach Cobbler
1/4 lb Pulled Pork$7.00
1/4 lb Pulled Pork and Vessel
1/4 lb. Pulled Pork Plate$11.00
1/4 lb. of Pulled Pork, Vessel, and Two Sides
Buns$0.50
One Bun
1/4 lb. Brisket Plate$14.50
1/4 lb. of Brisket, Vessel, and Two Sides
3 Cookies$2.50
3 Chocolate Chip Cookies
1/4 lb. Chopped Chicken Plate$11.00
1/4 lb. of Chopped Chicken, Vessel, and Two Sides
Bread Pudding (Rum Yum Yum)$2.50
Individual Serving of White Chocolate Bread Puding
Banana Pudding$2.50
Individual Serving of Homemade Banana Pudding
Location

830 W Broad Street

Athens GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
