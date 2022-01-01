Go
Brewpubs & Breweries

Saucy Brew Works

Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

400 Park Ave Suite 170

Orange Village, OH 44122

Popular Items

BYO Medium$14.00
You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $2.00 per topping.
Large Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
BYO Small$11.00
You can pick one sauce and one cheese for free. Additional toppings are $1.00 per topping.
Medium Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Saucy Bread$7.00
3 house made breadsticks with rosemary roasted garlic butter
Wings
half or full pound wings baked and tossed in your choice of sauce with celery on the side and ranch or blue cheese.
Choose from:
Buffalo
White BBQ
Bee's Sting
Bronco's Chili Sauce
Honey, I Dry Rubbed The Wings
Nashville Hot
Kung Pao
Small Saucy Deluxe
saucy red, provolone, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushroom, caramelized onion, parsley
Medium Nashville Hot Chicken
saucy white BBQ, smoked cheese mix, hot crispy chicken, dill pickles, parsley, pecorino romano
Small Bees Knees
saucy red, spicy capicola, honey, mozzarella, oregano, pecorino romano
Small Margherita$12.00
saucy red, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil,
pecorino romano

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

400 Park Ave Suite 170, Orange Village OH 44122

Directions

