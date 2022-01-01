Brewpubs & Breweries
Saucy Brew Works
Open today 6:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
400 Park Ave Suite 170
Orange Village, OH 44122
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Location
400 Park Ave Suite 170, Orange Village OH 44122
Nearby restaurants
Original Pancake House
Come in and enjoy!
Pie-O-Mine & Greens
Pie-O-Mine is a quick service, personal style, artisan pizza restaurant. Greens is a freshly chopped, personally customized salad bar.
BlueStar Cafe & Market
Come in and enjoy!
The Last Page
The Last Page is a modern American restaurant serving globally influenced classic cuisine and cocktails