The Saucy Crawfish

SEAFOOD

3142 53rd Ave E • $$

Avg 4.3 (761 reviews)

Popular Items

Snow Crab$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Gumbo$5.00
Crawfish$7.50
Crawfish (Live) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Hushpuppies (10)$5.00
A perfect side dish to soak up the saucy goodness. A Classic buttermilk, sea salt hushpuppy.
Combo B - Shrimp & Crab Swag$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster), Shrimp Head Off (1/2 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
White Rice$2.00
Combo A - Shrimp & Crawfish Bag$17.95
Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB), Crawfish (0.5 LB), and comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 Potatoes.
Fried Catfish (2)$12.00
Golden crispy fried catfish. Comes with a side of fries.
Whole Shrimp$9.00
Shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

3142 53rd Ave E

Bradenton FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
