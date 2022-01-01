Go
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

926 E Fowler Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo A - Shrimp and Crawfish Bag$17.95
Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB) and Crawfish (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.
Crawfish$7.50
Crawfish (Live) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
WINGS - 12 PIECES$14.00
12 Pieces of fried chicken wings with your choice of seasoning
Fried Shrimp (8)$12.00
Golden crispy fried shrimp. Comes with a side of fries.
Snow Crab$12.50
Snow Crab Legs tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Combo B - Shrimp and Crab Swag$24.95
Snow Crab Legs (1 Cluster) and Shrimp Head Off (0.5 LB). Comes with 1 corn, 2 eggs, and 3 potatoes.
Ultimate Seafood Pasta$15.00
Shrimp, scallop, and mussels with garlic butter sauce or OG Cajun with 100% real butter, never margarine.
Hushpuppies (10)$5.00
A perfect side dish to soak up the saucy goodness. A Classic buttermilk, sea salt hushpuppy.
Shrimp (HEAD OFF)$9.00
Shrimp (Headless) tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Whole Shrimp$9.00
Shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce and spice level. Don't forget to add some corn, potato, and sausage!
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

926 E Fowler Ave

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
