The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
Come in and enjoy!
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
926 E Fowler Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
926 E Fowler Ave
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pink Pussycat
Come in and enjoy!
Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!
Pastries and Chaat
Indian restaurant with Best sellers like authentic Biryanis, Tasty Curries and best of Indian street food. Plenty of options for Vegetarians and Meat Lovers.
Ichiban Japanese Cuisine & Sushi
Traditional Japanese cuisine and Sushi! Come in and enjoy!