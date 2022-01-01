Go
Saugatuck Brewing Company

Please call the pub with any questions at (269) 382-2739.
140 S Westnedge Ave.

Popular Items

Garlic Dill Pickle$13.00
Herb oil base, cheese blend, minced garlic, green onions, and sprinkled with dill and ranch seasonings.
Pizza & A 6-pack$18.00
A two-topping pizza and a 6-pack of our to-go beer. Add Feta Bread to your meal for only +$7.00!
15 Wings & A 6-Pack (Sundays Only)$25.00
20 Traditional Wings with a 6-pack of your choice.
(This special is only available on Sundays.)
Fish & Chips$16.00
Two beer battered Alaskan Pollock fillets, served with hand-cut fries, 3 hush puppies, and tartar sauce.
(2) Burgers & a 6-Pack$30.00
Traverse City Goat Bread$12.00
Maple bacon glaze, goat cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Traverse City cherries, bacon, and Parmesan cheese
Five Pigs$17.00
Pizza sauce, cheese blend, bacon, pepperoni, ham, sausage, and smoked pork.
Margherita$13.00
Herb oil, cheese blend, fresh mozzarella, and marinated tomatoes topped with basil and a balsamic glaze.
BYO Pizza$11.00
Get creative and build your own pizza!
2 Pizzas & A 6-Pack$30.00
(2) Two-topping pizzas and a 6-pack of our to-go beer. Add Feta Bread to your meal for only +$7.00!
Location

140 S Westnedge Ave.

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
