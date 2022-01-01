Saugus bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Saugus
More about Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Popular items
|Maine Blueberry
|$3.50
Bursting with Maine blueberries, we finish this treat with a coating of our signature honey glaze for just the right sweetness.
|Boston Cream
|$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
|Maple Bacon
|$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
More about Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
PASTRY • DONUTS
Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus