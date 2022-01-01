Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Saugus bakeries you'll love

Go
Saugus restaurants
Must-try bakeries in Saugus

Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Maine Blueberry$3.50
Bursting with Maine blueberries, we finish this treat with a coating of our signature honey glaze for just the right sweetness.
Boston Cream$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
Maple Bacon$3.75
There are others…and there’s ours. We top our airy yeast donut with a Vermont maple syrup frosting and cover it (#WeMeanCoverIt) with rough-chopped, cherrywood-smoked bacon. No two look the same. Each is as delicious as the next.
More about Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
Kane's Donuts image

PASTRY • DONUTS

Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering

120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kane's Donuts - Internal Online Ordering
Kane's Donuts image

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts - Route 1

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
More about Kane's Donuts - Route 1

Map

Map

