Saugus breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Saugus
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Popular items
|Chocolate Glazed
|$3.25
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
|Boston Cream
|$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
|Raised Chocolate Frosted
|$3.25
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting.
More about Kane's Donuts
DONUTS
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Popular items
|Cookies & Cream
|$3.75
An all-ages favorite! Our chocolatey cake-style donut is topped with vanilla frosting and Oreo™ chunks…and we mean “chunks!”
|Chocolate Glazed
|$3.25
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
|Jelly
|$3.50
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our signature honey glaze. (Fun Fact: We’ve used the same filling recipe since 1955!) #IfItAintBroke