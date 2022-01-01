Saugus breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Saugus

Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Glazed$3.25
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
Boston Cream$3.50
Often imitated but never duplicated, our version of this classic has stood the test of time since 1955 and still reigns supreme. We fill our airy yeast donut with Bavarian crème and top it with a simple yet perfectly balanced homemade chocolate frosting. Not too sweet; jusssst right.
Raised Chocolate Frosted$3.25
Wicked classic! Our pillowy yeast donut is topped with Kanes’ homemade chocolate frosting.
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts image

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cookies & Cream$3.75
An all-ages favorite! Our chocolatey cake-style donut is topped with vanilla frosting and Oreo™ chunks…and we mean “chunks!”
Chocolate Glazed$3.25
Our rich chocolate cake-style donut gets bathed with our signature honey glaze. Scrumptious and satisfying.
Jelly$3.50
Our fluffy yeast donut is filled with real black raspberry jelly and smothered in our signature honey glaze. (Fun Fact: We’ve used the same filling recipe since 1955!) #IfItAintBroke
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts image

PASTRY • DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Ave, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1045 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple Bacon$11.17
Honey Dip$11.17
Reeces Peanut Butter Cup$11.17
More about Kane's Donuts

