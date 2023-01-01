Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo wings in
Saugus
/
Saugus
/
Buffalo Wings
Saugus restaurants that serve buffalo wings
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus
No reviews yet
Wings Buffalo
$10.90
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
The Sons Of Sicily Eatery - 508A Lincoln Ave
508A Lincoln Ave, Saugus
No reviews yet
Buffalo Wings
$13.50
More about The Sons Of Sicily Eatery - 508A Lincoln Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Saugus
Waffles
Ravioli
Tiramisu
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Prosciutto
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Custard
More near Saugus to explore
Malden
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(585 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(220 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston