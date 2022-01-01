Cake in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve cake
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|1 Dozen Cake Donut Holes
|$15.00
Please give us 48 hours notice to place order. A cake style donut hole. Three good size bites in each!
More about Prince Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prince Restaurant
517 Broadway, Saugus
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$4.00
|Limoncello Cake
|$4.00
More about Victor's Italian Cuisine
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Victor's Italian Cuisine
1539 Broadway, Saugus
|Limoncello Cake
|$6.00
VELVETY SPONGECAKE LAYERD WITH AN AIRY MASCARPONE CHEESE