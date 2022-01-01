Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve cake

Kane's Donuts image

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 Dozen Cake Donut Holes$15.00
Please give us 48 hours notice to place order. A cake style donut hole. Three good size bites in each!
Prince Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prince Restaurant

517 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.00
Limoncello Cake$4.00
Victor's Italian Cuisine image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Victor's Italian Cuisine

1539 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Limoncello Cake$6.00
VELVETY SPONGECAKE LAYERD WITH AN AIRY MASCARPONE CHEESE
Kane's Donuts image

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Dozen$15.00
Please give us 24 hours notice to place order. Cake style donut hole. Three good size bites.
