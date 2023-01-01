Chicken sandwiches in Saugus
Prince Restaurant - Saugus
517 Broadway, Saugus
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato with homemade roasted red pepper mayo
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Our #1 rated sandwich. Tender chicken cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with Prince marinara and mozzarella cheese
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Spicy Buffalo tenders served with a side of bleu cheese