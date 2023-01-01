Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prince Restaurant - Saugus

517 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato with homemade roasted red pepper mayo
Chicken Parm Sandwich$11.00
Our #1 rated sandwich. Tender chicken cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with Prince marinara and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Spicy Buffalo tenders served with a side of bleu cheese
More about Prince Restaurant - Saugus
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA image

 

FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

