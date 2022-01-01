Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. De-veloped by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frost-ing that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the shar-ing thing.
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Individual)$5.50
A deliciously single-serving size of our original massive coffee roll, developed by Kane’s Donuts’ former owner Peter Delios Sr. This dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with our cinnamon frosting that's then heavily dusted with MORE cinnamon and sugar...to seal the delicious deal.
More about Kane's Donuts
DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Cinnamon-Frosted Coffee Roll$5.50
A deliciously single-serving size of our original massive coffee roll, developed by Kane’s Donuts’ former owner Peter Delios Sr. This dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with our cinnamon frosting that's then heavily dusted with MORE cinnamon and sugar...to seal the delicious deal.
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon Frosted (Large)$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
More about Kane's Donuts

