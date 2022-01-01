Cinnamon rolls in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)
|$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. De-veloped by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frost-ing that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the shar-ing thing.
|Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Individual)
|$5.50
A deliciously single-serving size of our original massive coffee roll, developed by Kane’s Donuts’ former owner Peter Delios Sr. This dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with our cinnamon frosting that's then heavily dusted with MORE cinnamon and sugar...to seal the delicious deal.
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Coffee Roll: Cinnamon Frosted (Large)
|$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
