Fritters in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve fritters
More about Kane's Donuts
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Apple Fritter
|$4.95
Our fritter dough—made with local eggs, dairy and flour—cooks up crisp, with apples and cinnamon in almost every bite. It’s bathed in our signature honey glaze for perfect flavor, sweetness and texture.
More about Kane's Donuts
DONUTS
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Apple Fritter
|$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
|Apple Fritter
|$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.