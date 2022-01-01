Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve fritters

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.95
Our fritter dough—made with local eggs, dairy and flour—cooks up crisp, with apples and cinnamon in almost every bite. It’s bathed in our signature honey glaze for perfect flavor, sweetness and texture.
More about Kane's Donuts
DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.95
Our signature fritter dough cooks up crispy on the outside and with apples, cinnamon and spice in every soft bite. Then we bathe it in our signature honey glaze for a trifecta of flavor, sweetness and texture.
More about Kane's Donuts

