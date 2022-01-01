Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Saugus

Saugus restaurants
Saugus restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bakery Pizza Slice-Pepperoni$4.95
Only made once in the morning; and once it’s gone…it’s gone! Our Sicilian-style focaccia crust is topped with mild tomato sauce and either cheese, or cheese and pepperoni.
More about Kane's Donuts
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA image

 

FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pizza 12$11.99
Pepperoni Pizza 16$16.99
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
Item pic

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Bakery Pizza Slice: Pepperoni$4.95
Only made once in the morning; and once it’s gone…it’s gone! Our Sicilian-style focaccia crust is topped with mild tomato sauce and either cheese, or cheese and pepperoni.
Bakery Pizza-Pepperoni$4.50
Made every morning (and once it’s gone, it's gone!), our thick, Sicilian-style focaccia is topped with mild tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Served warm or room-temp.
More about Kane's Donuts

Map

Map

