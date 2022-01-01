Pepperoni pizza in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Bakery Pizza Slice-Pepperoni
|$4.95
Only made once in the morning; and once it’s gone…it’s gone! Our Sicilian-style focaccia crust is topped with mild tomato sauce and either cheese, or cheese and pepperoni.
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus
|Pepperoni Pizza 12
|$11.99
|Pepperoni Pizza 16
|$16.99
DONUTS
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Bakery Pizza Slice: Pepperoni
|$4.95
|Bakery Pizza-Pepperoni
|$4.50
Made every morning (and once it’s gone, it's gone!), our thick, Sicilian-style focaccia is topped with mild tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Served warm or room-temp.