Pies in Saugus

Kane's Donuts
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.75
This fan-favorite features our classic raised yeast-donut shell that’s sliced in half and piped with creamy vanilla whoopie pie filling (made in-house!); piled with snowy confectioner’s sugar; and finished with colored jimmies.
|Pie-Boston Cream
|$25.00
No time to bake for your special event? #KanesNation knows we have delicious pies (and this one's no different)!
Kane's Donuts
1575 Broadway, Saugus
