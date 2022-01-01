Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin cheesecake in Saugus

Go
Saugus restaurants
Toast

Saugus restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake

Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave

120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Monthly- Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.00
A cake style pumpkin donut, made with pumpkin fruit, fresh ground cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Drenched in our Signature Honey Glaze. We then top this delicious donut with cheesecake frosting and festive sprinkles!
More about Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

Kane's Donuts - Route 1

1575 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (1436 reviews)
Takeout
Monthly- Pumpkin Cheesecake$4.00
A cake style pumpkin donut, made with pumpkin fruit, fresh ground cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Drenched in our Signature Honey Glaze. We then top this delicious donut with cheesecake frosting and festive sprinkles!
More about Kane's Donuts - Route 1

Browse other tasty dishes in Saugus

Caprese Salad

Cheese Pizza

Shrimp Scampi

Cheesecake

Chicken Marsala

Pepperoni Pizza

Caesar Salad

Chicken Piccata

Map

More near Saugus to explore

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (576 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston