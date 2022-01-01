Pumpkin cheesecake in Saugus
Saugus restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
More about Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
Kane's Donuts - Lincoln Ave
120 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus
|Monthly- Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$4.00
A cake style pumpkin donut, made with pumpkin fruit, fresh ground cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Drenched in our Signature Honey Glaze. We then top this delicious donut with cheesecake frosting and festive sprinkles!
More about Kane's Donuts - Route 1
DONUTS
Kane's Donuts - Route 1
1575 Broadway, Saugus
|Monthly- Pumpkin Cheesecake
|$4.00
