Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti in
Saugus
/
Saugus
/
Spaghetti
Saugus restaurants that serve spaghetti
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prince Restaurant
517 Broadway, Saugus
Avg 4.6
(405 reviews)
Wednesday Spaghetti Meatballs
$10.00
More about Prince Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Victor's Italian Cuisine
1539 Broadway, Saugus
Avg 4.3
(263 reviews)
Spaghetti
$8.99
More about Victor's Italian Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Saugus
Pepperoni Pizza
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Marsala
Pies
Burritos
Ravioli
Chicken Piccata
Cake
More near Saugus to explore
Lynn
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Revere
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(155 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston