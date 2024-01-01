Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey clubs in
Saugus
/
Saugus
/
Turkey Clubs
Saugus restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Iron Town Diner (Saugus) - 327 Main Street
327 Main Street, Saugus
No reviews yet
Fresh Turkey Club
$15.00
More about Iron Town Diner (Saugus) - 327 Main Street
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cerra's Market - Saugus
142 Broadway, Saugus
Avg 4.8
(180 reviews)
Turkey Club Panini
$15.00
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Cerra's Market - Saugus
Browse other tasty dishes in Saugus
Shrimp Scampi
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread
Cake
Cheesecake
Burritos
More near Saugus to explore
Malden
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Revere
No reviews yet
Lynn
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Wakefield
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Stoneham
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Melrose
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lynnfield
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(728 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(280 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(763 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(782 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston