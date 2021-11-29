Sauk City restaurants you'll love
Milio's
410 Phillips Blvd Ste B, Sauk City
|Popular items
|#5 The Godfather
|$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
|#3 Big KaTuna
|$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
|#16 Chicken Bacon Club
|$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
PIES • ICE CREAM
The Mixing Bowl Bakery
525 Water St, Sauk City
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie Hand cutouts
|$12.00
These are our frozen sugar cookie dough hand cutouts that are the traditional "thin, flat" cutouts that you are used to seeing at holiday time! Many different shapes to choose from! These are best to have pre-ordered so we have the shapes that you desire.
**Price increase on Christmas shapes on 11/29/2021**
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.00
Our made from scratch Cinnamon Rolls made fresh daily with a creamy frosting.
|Latte/Cappuccino
Mystic Monk Espresso Classico, steamed milk, and Torani Syrup Flavors.
Green Acres
7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk, Sauk City