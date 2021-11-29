Sauk City restaurants you'll love

Go
Sauk City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sauk City

Sauk City's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Sauk City restaurants

Milio's image

 

Milio's

410 Phillips Blvd Ste B, Sauk City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#5 The Godfather$6.29
Capicola ham*, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes & gourmet Italian dressing
#3 Big KaTuna$6.29
Homemade tuna salad mixed with diced celery & onion, our gourmet "secret" sauce & Hellmann's® mayo, then topped with lettuce, tomatoes & alfalfa sprouts
#16 Chicken Bacon Club$7.39
Roast chicken breast, natural applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & Hellmann's® mayo
More about Milio's
The Mixing Bowl Bakery image

PIES • ICE CREAM

The Mixing Bowl Bakery

525 Water St, Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sugar Cookie Hand cutouts$12.00
These are our frozen sugar cookie dough hand cutouts that are the traditional "thin, flat" cutouts that you are used to seeing at holiday time! Many different shapes to choose from! These are best to have pre-ordered so we have the shapes that you desire.
**Price increase on Christmas shapes on 11/29/2021**
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
Our made from scratch Cinnamon Rolls made fresh daily with a creamy frosting.
Latte/Cappuccino
Mystic Monk Espresso Classico, steamed milk, and Torani Syrup Flavors.
More about The Mixing Bowl Bakery
On the Rox image

 

On the Rox

8901 Cty Hwy Y, Sauk City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about On the Rox
Restaurant banner

 

Green Acres

7487 Wisconsin 78 Trunk, Sauk City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Green Acres

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sauk City

Cookies

Map

More near Sauk City to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mount Horeb

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston