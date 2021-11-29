Cookies in Sauk City

Milio's

410 Phillips Blvd Ste B, Sauk City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.60
Reeses Pieces Cookie$1.60
PIES • ICE CREAM

The Mixing Bowl Bakery

525 Water St, Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (218 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sugar Cookie Hand cutouts$12.00
These are our frozen sugar cookie dough hand cutouts that are the traditional "thin, flat" cutouts that you are used to seeing at holiday time! Many different shapes to choose from! These are best to have pre-ordered so we have the shapes that you desire.
**Price increase on Christmas shapes on 11/29/2021**
